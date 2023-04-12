Contests
‘No celebrations planned’ Quinnipiac University officials say despite push for championship parade

Quinnipiac hockey national championship could have impact on admissions
By Nina Pezzello
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Residents, students, and the Mayor of Hamden say the Quinnipiac Bobcats deserve a parade to celebrate their national championship win.

The Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team defeated Minnesota 3-2 in the Frozen Four national championship this past Saturday, April 8th.

It was the first time in the program’s history the team won.

This is a landmark win for not only the school, but for the state, making this the second national championship win following the UConn Huskies men’s basketball team winning their fifth national NCAA championship.

Quinnipiac had a celebration Monday night at the M&T arena centered on the team and coaches, but people are looking to celebrate with a parade.

On Wednesday, Quinnipiac officials quieted parade rumors by releasing a statement saying there would be no further community-wide celebrations for the team.

99.1 PLR and 95.9 The Fox Morning Show Chaz and AJ wanted to make more happen, calling for a parade on air Tuesday morning to see if others agreed.

“Definitely yes for a parade,” said a Hamden resident named Kenny who called into the show.

99.1 PLR took to Twitter to share their disappointment after the news broke.

Mayor Lauren Garrett revealed there were discussions about a parade but Quinnipiac preferred to have an on-campus celebration only.

“We’ve asked a couple of times, just trying to be very thorough,” Mayor Garrett said. “It’s a private school, I don’t have the ability to enforce decisions.”

The Mayor is ready if school officials change their mind, “Certainly there would be a lot of work involved and planning... We would be more than happy to do all that planning; we just have to have willing participants”, she said.

The university posted on social media, “Beyond the continued joyous mood throughout the Bobcat family, no further community-wide celebrations are planned.”

