Quinnipiac students and staff rush to campus bookstore for championship merch

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Quinnipiac is still buzzing over the school’s first ever national championship.

Students and staff are rushing to snag some championship swag.

As soon as bookstore staff brought out the championship gear, excited Bobcats started searching for their size.

“We were coming from class, saw there was merch on the table, look and buy something hopefully,” said Jacqueline Weigard, Quinnipiac freshman.

“The email said it wasn’t going to be here until noon, so we weren’t sure, saw this and got really excited,” said Elizabeth Rycharski, Quinnipiac freshman.

“My entire family, we all wanted to get matching shirts to celebrate,” said Abby Palmgren, Quinnipiac sophomore.

T-shirts, sweatshirts, pennants, hockey pucks and even flags all celebrating Quinnipiac’s first ever national title, thanks to the hockey team’s thrilling overtime victory against Minnesota over the weekend.

“It’s great, they’ve come a long way. I live in the Cheshire, right down the road. They’ve always been good, never been able to pull it off, so it’s great that they finally did it,” said Justin Warren, Quinnipiac freshman.

The bookstore said it started unpacking 60 boxes Tuesday morning with more on the way.

“I was going to get a sweatshirt at first, but I decided to get a short sleeve, getting one for my mom too because she wanted one. This is the design, it looks really nice,” Warren said.

If you can’t get to the school’s bookstore, you can also order online, with the general manager saying they’re getting more styles and colors.

