Serious injuries reported in Rocky Hill crash

A driver entangled a vehicle with a commercial vacuum truck in Rocky Hill on April 11,...
A driver entangled a vehicle with a commercial vacuum truck in Rocky Hill on April 11, according to firefighters.(Rocky Hill Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A driver entangled a vehicle in a commercial vacuum truck in Rocky Hill on Tuesday night, firefighters reported.

The driver was brought to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Rocky Hill Fire Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dividend Road and Forest Street around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters found the vehicle off the road with the driver entrapped.

They said it crashed into the truck, which was parked off the road.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and extracted the driver after about 35 minutes.

The scene was cleared just after 10:40 p.m.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

