Southington police look to identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items

Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from TJ Maxx in town.(Southington police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Southington police are trying to identify a woman who they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of items from a retail store in town.

They said the woman shoplifted $620 worth of merchandise from the TJ Maxx on Queen Street on March 26.

Police posted surveillance photos of the woman to social media.

They asked anyone who knows who she is to contact them at 860-621-0101. Tips can remain anonymous.

