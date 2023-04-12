Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Southington resident’s death under investigation by police

A Southington police vehicle.
A Southington police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old Southington resident.

Authorities said officers responded to 32 Douglas Street around 11:49 p.m. Monday night for a medical complaint.

Upon arrival, officers found a 54-year-old resident who had died.

They have not been identified.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of this individual are being investigated by the Southington Police Department Detective Division,” police said.

Police said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
1 dead in Mansfield crash
car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Apr. 12. Here's his 12 p.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
Hartford police said a homicide investigation was launched on Capen Street on April 11.
Detectives launch homicide investigation in Hartford
'Street takeovers' reported in Bristol and Naugatuck
Street takeovers damage roads, cause chaos in two Conn. communities

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday Apr. 12. Here's his 12 p.m. forecast.
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
Crews battle several brush fires in CT
VIDEO: Crews battle several brush fires in CT
This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Construction begins on Main Street in Hartford April 15
car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects