Southington resident’s death under investigation by police

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old Southington resident.

Authorities said officers responded to 32 Douglas Street around 11:49 p.m. Monday night for a medical complaint.

Upon arrival, officers found a 54-year-old resident who had died.

They have not been identified.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of this individual are being investigated by the Southington Police Department Detective Division,” police said.

Police said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

