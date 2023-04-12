Contests
State Senate to vote on parole board pick amid controversy

The change comes amid outcry by Republicans and victim families over a policy change implemented by Carleton Giles.
By Susan Raff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An important vote is taking place in the state legislature.

The state Senate is voting on the appointment of a new chairman for the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

It comes at a heated and controversial time.

Gov. Ned Lamont made a decision not to reappoint Carlton Giles amid heavy criticism.

Senate Republicans said the board under its chairman, Giles, failed to respect victims and their families by granting too many commutations.

Sen. Heather Somers said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were only a handful of commutations from those who accepted plea deals.

Since then, she said there have been well over 900, and that 44 of the criminals were convicted of violent offenses.

Audrey Carlson’s daughter Elizabeth was murdered, and the person found responsible was a given a 44-year sentence. Now, the killer is allowed to apply for release every three years.

“I have been contacted [by] record numbers of people that I have never met before to form an army to do what’s right,” Carlson said. “So, this Is being done to keep Elizabeth’s memory alive and remember her and all the other victims’ families and survivors that struggle every day.”

She said Elizabeth Carlson was shot multiple times by her former boyfriend who was waiting to kill her in her family’s home.

Senate Republicans are praising the governor for appointing a new person to lead the board.

Giles, the former chairman, remained on that board as of Wednesday’s vote. It wants him to be removed, and all commutations halted until there is a roundtable discussion on policies and procedures.

