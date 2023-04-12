UConn men’s basketball coach rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team earned a little recognition from investors on Wednesday morning.

Coach Dan Hurley rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, along side his wife, other representatives from the team, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

UConn won its fifth national title last Monday when the team defeated San Diego State 76-59 in Houston.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to open 160 points higher than Tuesday following the release of cooler than expected inflation data from March.

The government said Wednesday that consumer prices rose just 0.1 percent from February to March, down from 0.4 percent from January to February and the smallest increase since December.

