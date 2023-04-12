Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn men’s basketball coach rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Representatives from the UConn men's basketball team and Gov. Ned Lamont rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on April 12.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team earned a little recognition from investors on Wednesday morning.

Coach Dan Hurley rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, along side his wife, other representatives from the team, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

UConn won its fifth national title last Monday when the team defeated San Diego State 76-59 in Houston.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to open 160 points higher than Tuesday following the release of cooler than expected inflation data from March.

The government said Wednesday that consumer prices rose just 0.1 percent from February to March, down from 0.4 percent from January to February and the smallest increase since December.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins shoots against San Diego State during the second half of the...
UConn wins fifth national championship with victory over San Diego State
U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation

Most Read

Police lights.
1 dead in Mansfield crash
Hartford police said a homicide investigation was launched on Capen Street on April 11.
Detectives launch homicide investigation in Hartford
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Red flag warning continues
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
'Street takeovers' reported in Bristol and Naugatuck
Street takeovers damage roads, cause chaos in two Conn. communities

Latest News

UConn's Hurly rings the bell at NYSU - CNN
OPENING BILL: UConn representatives, Gov. Lamont ring bell at NYSE
New merch for Quinnipiac hockey team's championship win
VIDEO: New merch for Quinnipiac hockey team's championship win
Quinnipiac men's hockey forward Michael Lombardi talked about what it means to win a national...
VIDEO: Quinnipiac men's hockey player talks about winning a championship
Celebrating the Quinnipiac men's hockey team
VIDEO: Celebrating the Quinnipiac men's hockey team