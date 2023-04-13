Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bear gets in garage, sets off alarm as couple sleeps

A California couple's security camera captured a hungry bear wandering into their garage while they were sleeping. KMAX, KOVR, LARRY COLLUM, BEAR LEAGUE/FB, CNN
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLD, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California couple woke up to an uninvited guest in their home in the wee hours of the morning.

They say a hungry bear wandered into their garage while they were sleeping.

Nicole and Larry Collum got an unexpected alarm at 2 a.m. from their home’s security camera. What they saw on the screen was quite a surprise.

The black bear made its way in through the garage door that had accidentally been left open.

“It was huge! That bear was very big,” Nicole Collum said.

The couple said they have seen bears around the town before but never so close to home.

“He definitely could have done some damage, and he definitely wasn’t afraid of me,” Larry Collum said.

The Bear League says encounters with people are a growing problem in California’s mountain and foothill communities.

“There is not a day that goes by that the Bear League doesn’t receive a call about, ‘I’ve got a bear under my deck,’ or ‘I’ve got a bear under my house,’” said Ann Bryant with the Bear League.

Wildlife officials say this year’s record-breaking weather is also affecting the bears’ food source.

Higher-elevation vegetation is still covered with snow, so they’re instinctively coming down the hill to find fresh greens.

In this case, the Collums think the bear was after their garbage can inside the garage.

“A bear that size could and would easily shred me to get to that trash can,” Larry Collum said.

It was a close encounter with a wild new neighbor. From now on, they’re not leaving any door even barely open.

“It was very alarming, but it was beautiful to look at,” Nicole Collum said.

Wildlife officials say never feed bears. They urge people not to leave out garbage, pet food or anything else that might attract animals.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
90 degree heat stats - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
Avon burglary suspects could have connections to organized crime group: police
Burglaries in Avon, Farmington may be the work of organized crime group

Latest News

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies before the Senate...
EPA awards $177 million to environmental justice groups
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden says he’s expanding some migrants’ health care access
EPA Proposes New Vehicle Emission Standards to Spur Electric Car Sales
EPA Proposes New Vehicle Emission Standards to Spur Electric Car Sales
President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’
EPA Proposes New Vehicle Emission Standards to Spur Electric Car Sales