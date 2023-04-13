Coast Guard warns of dangerously cold water, even as temperatures start to heat up

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As the temperatures start to heat up, a day on the water looks inviting.

The Coast Guard is warning people that looks can be deceiving, especially if you suddenly find yourself in the water.

If you spend any significant time in that water, you could find yourself with several problems, and because of the chilly water temperature, the Coast Guard said it won’t take long.

Working on his sailboat, Jeffrey Warner said his sights are set on putting her in the water later this month.

“Can’t wait, been a long winter, looking forward to getting out,” Warner said.

He said a day on the water can’t be beat.

“It’s an excuse to get out and enjoy the natural beauty of the earth and the water,” said Warner, of Fairfield.

Plenty already are, and it’s why the Coast Guard wants people to be prepared.

“The biggest thing is yes, it’s very nice outside, but the water is still very cold,” the Coast Guard said.

Eyewitness News got to tag along with a search and rescue crew at Coast Guard Sector Long Island stationed in New Haven.

While it was bright and sunny with temperatures around 80, the water Thursday morning in New Haven Harbor was just 48 degrees.

“If you do fall in, hypothermia is going to set in within 15 minutes and then if you’re in for an hour at 45 degrees, it could be fatal,” said Petty Officer Vinson Biancuzzo.

Biancuzzo and his team stress at this time of year, you want to have personal protective gear like a wet suit or a dry suit. If you end up in the cold water in just your normal clothes, it won’t take long for you to start losing motor functions and the ability to think.

“I like to think of like the Titanic, when you see Rose at the end of the Titanic, she can barely talk, she can barely blow the whistle to let people know, hey, I’m over here. That’s pretty much what you’re looking at within 45 minutes if you fall in the water,” Biancuzzo said.

On top of that, he stresses no matter what time of year, make sure you have life jackets and a safety kit with a sound signaling device as well.

“You can bring flares, make sure your fire extinguisher and flares are not expired. If you’re bringing them out on the water, you don’t want to get out there and have a fire extinguisher that doesn’t work if your engine catches on fire,” said Biancuzzo.

So, what’s a good temperature?

That Coast Guard Search and Rescue Team said they don’t go out on calls in their normal clothes until the water temperatures hit 60 degrees, which they say could take another month.

