Crash closes Route 15 south in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A section of Route 15 southbound in Milford is closed because of a crash.

The highway is closed between Exits 56 and 55, according to the DOT.

State police said troopers responded to the crash around 5:03 p.m. Thursday evening.

A car fire is reported along with the crash, police said. The local fire department responded.

The left lane of Route 15 northbound is also closed.

No injuries are reported, according to police.

State police is asking drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for delays.

