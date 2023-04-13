Contests
Crash closes Route 15 south in Milford

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A section of Route 15 southbound in Milford is closed because of a crash.

The highway is closed between Exits 56 and 55, according to the DOT.

State police said troopers responded to the crash around 5:03 p.m. Thursday evening.

A car fire is reported along with the crash, police said. The local fire department responded.

The left lane of Route 15 northbound is also closed.

No injuries are reported, according to police.

State police is asking drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for delays.

Burglaries in Avon, Farmington may be the work of organized crime group

