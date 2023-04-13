Crews respond to car fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a car fire in Hartford on Thursday morning.

Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the flames on Interstate 91 north near exit exit 26.

Traffic was impacted. At least two lanes were closed.

Firefighters doused the flames.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

