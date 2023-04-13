Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Crews respond to car fire in Hartford

Firefighters were called to a car fire in Hartford on Thursday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a car fire in Hartford on Thursday morning.

Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the flames on Interstate 91 north near exit exit 26.

Traffic was impacted. At least two lanes were closed.

Firefighters doused the flames.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
90 degree heat stats - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
Avon burglary suspects could have connections to organized crime group: police
Burglaries in Avon, Farmington may be the work of organized crime group

Latest News

Generic police lights
Route 15 south in Wallingford reopens following crash
A traffic alert has been issued.
I-95 south closed in New Haven because of a crash
Crash on the Berlin Turnpike.
Berlin Turnpike back open following crash
A traffic alert has been issued.
I-95 south in Milford shuts down following multi-car crash