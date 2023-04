LEDYARD, Conn. (WFSB) - Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant Hell’s Kitchen at Foxwoods is now accepting applications.

Cooks will receive free uniforms and shoes, vacation and benefit time, and a $1,000 Sign-On Bonus.

Employees can earn up to $24 dollars and hour with opportunities for growth.

Apply today here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.