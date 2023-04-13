Hartford mayoral race: 8 candidates to debate at forum tonight

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Candidates to replace current Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will debate at a forum held by The Upper Albany Merchant’s Association.

The forum was set for Thursday at 5 p.m. in the banquet hall of the historic Collin Bennett Building.

As of Thursday morning, eight people stepped forward to vie for the top job at City Hall.

The group said all eight candidates confirmed that they would participate in the forum and talk about the economic growth of small businesses and other topics.

In November, Bronin announced that he would not run for a third term.

That left an open race with a large number of candidates.

The candidates included Arunan Arumlampalam, current CEO of Hartford Land Bank.

There was also retired superior court judge Eric Coleman, who was the first to announce his plans to run for mayor.

Also included was Renardo Dunn Jr., a pastor.

Democratic state Sen. John Fonfara was also in the mix.

Tracy Funnye, a lifelong Hartford resident, and Giselle Jacobs, who described herself as an entrepreneur and activist, were among the candidates.

Hartford city councilman Nick Lebron was the second person to announce his candidacy.

TV broadcaster J. Stan McCauley joined the race this past month.

All 8 candidates vying for the job are expected at a forum this evening.

