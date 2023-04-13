Man accused of driving high with samurai sword in vehicle

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a crash in Ledyard was arrested during a traffic stop in Groton early Thursday morning.

Ledyard police said they had a warrant for 31-year-old Jordan LaPlace of Norwich.

Jordan LaPlace was wanted by Ledyard police for driving while high and crashing into a stone wall in Feb. 2022. (Ledyard police)

LaPlace was stopped by Groton police around 2 a.m. on Thursday. Groton police said the stop was unrelated to the warrant; however, it led to him being turned over to Ledyard police.

The warrant said that on Feb. 2, LaPlace drove on Shewville Road and crashed into a stone wall. Ledyard police said he showed signs of drug intoxication and was in possession of drug packaging materials.

They also said he had a samurai sword in the vehicle.

LaPlace was charged with illegal possession of a weapon, driving under the influence, having drug paraphernalia, and failure to drive right.

He was held on a $10,000 court set bond and given a court date of Thursday in New London.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.