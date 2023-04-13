Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

New Milford police seek stolen wallet suspects

New Milford police posted surveillance photos of suspects wanted for using a stolen credit card...
New Milford police posted surveillance photos of suspects wanted for using a stolen credit card at a Walgreens in town.(New Milford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Milford posted photos of a couple of suspects wanted for using a stolen credit card in town.

New Milford police said they received a complaint on April 9.

The victim said her wallet was stolen and that one of her credit cards was used at Walgreens in New Milford.

A man and a woman were captured in surveillance photos when they entered the pharmacy. Police said they hope the public can help identify them.

Anyone with information was asked to contact New Milford police at 860-355-3133.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
90 degree heat stats - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
Avon burglary suspects could have connections to organized crime group: police
Burglaries in Avon, Farmington may be the work of organized crime group

Latest News

Hartford car fire
Crews respond to car fire in Hartford
A tractor trailer driver was sought by Waterbury police after a fire hydrant was struck on...
Waterbury police seek tractor trailer driver following significant damage to hydrant, water main
Hartford car fire
DOT CAMERA VIDEO: Crews respond to car fire in Hartford
Kimberly Marie Anderson was charged with drunk driving after reports said she was 'driving all...
Woman who ‘drove all over the road’ on flat tires was drunk, Naugatuck police say