New Milford police seek stolen wallet suspects

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Milford posted photos of a couple of suspects wanted for using a stolen credit card in town.

New Milford police said they received a complaint on April 9.

The victim said her wallet was stolen and that one of her credit cards was used at Walgreens in New Milford.

A man and a woman were captured in surveillance photos when they entered the pharmacy. Police said they hope the public can help identify them.

Anyone with information was asked to contact New Milford police at 860-355-3133.

