Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Route 15 south closed in Wallingford because of crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 southbound is closed in Wallingford because of a crash.

State police said the highway was closed at exit 66.

The crash was first reported around 9 a.m. on Thursday. A vehicle was said to have overturned.

Troopers reported that it was a two-car collision.

They also said serious injuries were involved.

“Drivers are cautioned to seek alternate routes,” troopers posted to social media.

Traffic was being diverted off of exit 66.

No other details were released.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
90 degree heat stats - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
Avon burglary suspects could have connections to organized crime group: police
Burglaries in Avon, Farmington may be the work of organized crime group

Latest News

A traffic alert has been issued.
I-95 south closed in New Haven because of a crash
Crash on the Berlin Turnpike.
Berlin Turnpike back open following crash
A traffic alert has been issued.
I-95 south in Milford shuts down following multi-car crash
A crash closed a portion of Queen Street in Southington the morning of March 29.
Driver flips car over on Queen Street in Southington