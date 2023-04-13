Route 15 south closed in Wallingford because of crash

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 southbound is closed in Wallingford because of a crash.

State police said the highway was closed at exit 66.

The crash was first reported around 9 a.m. on Thursday. A vehicle was said to have overturned.

Troopers reported that it was a two-car collision.

They also said serious injuries were involved.

“Drivers are cautioned to seek alternate routes,” troopers posted to social media.

Traffic was being diverted off of exit 66.

No other details were released.

