Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Simsbury man arrested for sending threatening messages to UConn

Bruce Meade.
Bruce Meade.(UConn Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – A Simsbury man is facing charges after he sent threatening messages to UConn.

According to UConn police, Bruce Meade, 63, sent the messages to the school president’s office between October 19 and February 14.

The messages were sent through a webpage on UConn’s website, according to court paperwork. They were not sent from an email address.

“The web form only requires that you enter something in the name and e-mail lines to submit the form, as a way for the office to reply to you,” Meade’s arrest warrant said. “These lines are not checked, and any fake name or e-mail can be entered into them.”

In Meade’s first message to UConn, he said he was upset with the university’s athletic director. He stated he was turned away from the basketball First Night event, even though he was a season ticket holder.

According to the arrest warrant, the last line of this message was: “Benedict better be gone in 72 hours or he will have an untimely accident and you will be responsible.”

Meade turned himself in to the UConn police department on April 1.

Police said Meade was charged with four counts of breach of peace second-degree, four counts of harassment second-degree, and three counts of threatening second-degree.

You can read Meade’s redacted arrest warrant below:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
temperature trend tomorrow - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
Avon burglary suspects could have connections to organized crime group: police
Burglaries in Avon, Farmington may be the work of organized crime group

Latest News

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
USPS seeks more price increases
State police said two suspects burglarized a gas station in Killingly on April 5.
State police seek Killingly gas station burglary suspects
temperature trend tomorrow - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
temperature trend tomorrow - WFSB
FORECAST: Impressively warm days expected today and tomorrow