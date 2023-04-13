Simsbury man arrested for sending threatening messages to UConn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – A Simsbury man is facing charges after he sent threatening messages to UConn.

According to UConn police, Bruce Meade, 63, sent the messages to the school president’s office between October 19 and February 14.

The messages were sent through a webpage on UConn’s website, according to court paperwork. They were not sent from an email address.

“The web form only requires that you enter something in the name and e-mail lines to submit the form, as a way for the office to reply to you,” Meade’s arrest warrant said. “These lines are not checked, and any fake name or e-mail can be entered into them.”

In Meade’s first message to UConn, he said he was upset with the university’s athletic director. He stated he was turned away from the basketball First Night event, even though he was a season ticket holder.

According to the arrest warrant, the last line of this message was: “Benedict better be gone in 72 hours or he will have an untimely accident and you will be responsible.”

Meade turned himself in to the UConn police department on April 1.

Police said Meade was charged with four counts of breach of peace second-degree, four counts of harassment second-degree, and three counts of threatening second-degree.

You can read Meade’s redacted arrest warrant below:

