Southington police look for hit-and-run driver

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a driver in Southington on Wednesday.

It happened on Meriden Avenue near St. Thomas Cemetery between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., police said.

They said a witness reported that a blue-colored SUV struck a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of the road toward the center of town. The witness said after the driver hit the person, the driver fled south on Meriden Avenue toward Meriden.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim claimed to be walking against traffic before being hit and knocked to the ground.

The vehicle was described as a 2013-2018 Acura RDX, obsidian blue pearl. Police said it sustained passenger-side damage to the mirror. The mirror was recovered at the scene and held as evidence.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has information was asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.