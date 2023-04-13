Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Southington police look for hit-and-run driver

Southington police provided a picture of an Acura after the driver of a similar vehicle struck...
Southington police provided a picture of an Acura after the driver of a similar vehicle struck a person on Meriden Avenue on April 12.(South Windsor police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a driver in Southington on Wednesday.

It happened on Meriden Avenue near St. Thomas Cemetery between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., police said.

They said a witness reported that a blue-colored SUV struck a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of the road toward the center of town. The witness said after the driver hit the person, the driver fled south on Meriden Avenue toward Meriden.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim claimed to be walking against traffic before being hit and knocked to the ground.

The vehicle was described as a 2013-2018 Acura RDX, obsidian blue pearl. Police said it sustained passenger-side damage to the mirror. The mirror was recovered at the scene and held as evidence.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has information was asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
90 degree heat stats - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
Avon burglary suspects could have connections to organized crime group: police
Burglaries in Avon, Farmington may be the work of organized crime group

Latest News

temperature trend tomorrow - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
temperature trend tomorrow - WFSB
FORECAST: Impressively warm days expected today and tomorrow
Big Brother casting
It's your chance to get on Big Brother!
Jordan LaPlace was wanted by Ledyard police for driving while high and crashing into a stone...
Man accused of driving high with samurai sword in vehicle