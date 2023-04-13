Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

State police seek Killingly gas station burglary suspects

State police said two suspects burglarized a gas station in Killingly on April 5.
State police said two suspects burglarized a gas station in Killingly on April 5.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - State police released surveillance photos of gas station burglary suspects who hit a business in Killingly.

It happened at the Sunnyside Farms Gas Station on North Main Street on April 5 around 3:30 a.m.

Troopers said the suspects tripped an alarm.

The burglary happened at the Sunnyside Farms Gas Station at 609 N. Main St. in Killingly.
The burglary happened at the Sunnyside Farms Gas Station at 609 N. Main St. in Killingly.(Connecticut State Police)

“The business owner was able to view store security footage depicting two white males, wearing black hoodies and black masks walking around inside of the store, causing damage its interior,” state police posted to social media. “The two individuals are accused of taking cash and smoking/vaping materials from the business before fleeing the area in a gray or silver colored SUV.”

The burglary suspects fled the area in a gray or silver colored SUV.
The burglary suspects fled the area in a gray or silver colored SUV.(Connecticut State Police)

Troopers asked that anyone with information contact them at 860-779-4900.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
temperature trend tomorrow - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
Avon burglary suspects could have connections to organized crime group: police
Burglaries in Avon, Farmington may be the work of organized crime group

Latest News

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
USPS seeks more price increases
temperature trend tomorrow - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
temperature trend tomorrow - WFSB
FORECAST: Impressively warm days expected today and tomorrow
Big Brother casting
It's your chance to get on Big Brother!