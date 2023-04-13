State police seek Killingly gas station burglary suspects

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - State police released surveillance photos of gas station burglary suspects who hit a business in Killingly.

It happened at the Sunnyside Farms Gas Station on North Main Street on April 5 around 3:30 a.m.

Troopers said the suspects tripped an alarm.

The burglary happened at the Sunnyside Farms Gas Station at 609 N. Main St. in Killingly. (Connecticut State Police)

“The business owner was able to view store security footage depicting two white males, wearing black hoodies and black masks walking around inside of the store, causing damage its interior,” state police posted to social media. “The two individuals are accused of taking cash and smoking/vaping materials from the business before fleeing the area in a gray or silver colored SUV.”

The burglary suspects fled the area in a gray or silver colored SUV. (Connecticut State Police)

Troopers asked that anyone with information contact them at 860-779-4900.

