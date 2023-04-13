Tick concerns increase after warm winter weather

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s time to check for ticks.

With the exceptionally warm winter, ticks stuck around and didn’t die.

Years ago, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station received only about 50 ticks to study in the winter months.

“This year, so far, we have received nearly 700 ticks from residents who have been bit by ticks,” said Dr. Goudarz Molaei, Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

Research shows 42% of ticks in CT are infected with Lyme disease.

1 in 2 ticks are infected with at least one disease.

Another cause for concern is more ticks being infected simultaneously with multiple diseases.

Tick checks within 2-3 hours after outdoor activities are vital to prevent the spread of any tick-borne disease.

“I am pretty good about tick checking,” said Rob Rocke, New Haven.

Don’t forget to check your pets!

“A couple years ago it was terrible too with the hot weather so yeah you just check it, that’s all,” added John.

Another form of prevention is the protection of you and your property.

“Sometimes people don’t realize it but ticks always land on a leaf of a bush or a tree and that’s their food source so by us treating the leaves on all of the foliage all the way around the property, that will then eliminate and repel mosquitos and ticks,” said Tom Molusis, Owner, Mosquito Joe of Farmington Valley.

Mosquito Joe is already seeing an increased need for spraying around properties.

“I don’t think in the past we’ve ever done services in January and February, but we were getting calls in January and February to come out because people’s pets and kids were getting ticks on them,” Joe added.

