Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn’s Adama Sanogo declares for the NBA draft

Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell Saxen (11) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – UConn men’s basketball star center Adama Sanogo said he is declaring himself eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft.

He announced his decision on Instagram Thursday afternoon:

The junior was a major part of the Huskies’ national championship run this season. He led the team in both points scored and rebounds.

Sanogo averaged 17.2 points per game and grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game for UConn.

He was named a finalist for the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the top center in Division 1 men’s basketball.

Sanogo isn’t the only UConn star to leave for the NBA. Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins declared for the draft last week.

The NBA Draft begins on Thursday, June 22.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said record warmth is possible again on Friday.
Technical Discussion: Summer-like warmth to break records!
Avon burglary suspects could have connections to organized crime group: police
Burglaries in Avon, Farmington may be the work of organized crime group

Latest News

The Whalers played their final home game 26 years ago today
UConn's Hurly rings the bell at NYSU - CNN
UConn men’s basketball coach rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange
UConn's Hurly rings the bell at NYSU - CNN
OPENING BILL: UConn representatives, Gov. Lamont ring bell at NYSE
New merch for Quinnipiac hockey team's championship win
VIDEO: New merch for Quinnipiac hockey team's championship win