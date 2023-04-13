UConn’s Adama Sanogo declares for the NBA draft

(WFSB) – UConn men’s basketball star center Adama Sanogo said he is declaring himself eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft.

He announced his decision on Instagram Thursday afternoon:

The junior was a major part of the Huskies’ national championship run this season. He led the team in both points scored and rebounds.

Sanogo averaged 17.2 points per game and grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game for UConn.

NEWS: Reports are in and the big man has said it for himself. @UConnMBB big man Adama Sanogo is heading to the 2023 NBA Draft. He signed with an agency, which ends his time in Storrs.



More on @WFSBnews throughout the day. — Nkwa Asonye (@_IAmNkwa) April 13, 2023

He was named a finalist for the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the top center in Division 1 men’s basketball.

Sanogo isn’t the only UConn star to leave for the NBA. Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins declared for the draft last week.

The NBA Draft begins on Thursday, June 22.

