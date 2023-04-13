Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Warm weather has golf courses gearing up for a busy weekend

Golfers hit the links in Hebron during a stretch of potential record-breaking warmth in April...
Golfers hit the links in Hebron during a stretch of potential record-breaking warmth in April 2023.(WFSB)
By Luke Hajdasz
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - Sunshine and warm temperatures this week had golfers itching to hit the links.

It also had courses across the state gearing up for a busy weekend.

There was only one way to describe the past week at Blackledge Country Club in Hebron.

“Extra busy,” explained John Martinchek, assistant golf professional, Blackledge Country Club.

The sunshine and fresh cut grass was the perfect combination for golfers.

“People will be calling all day to come out [Thursday] afternoon,” Martinchek said.

Joan Curtis of Vernon said she plays in the lady’s league at Blackledge.

“The league starts in April,” Curtis said. “Some years we can play, some years we can’t play.”

She described herself as a native New Englander who knows all too well how lucky she is to be golfing in April.

“We have had snow on Mother’s Day in May, so Mother Nature is really the ruler here,” Curtis pointed out.

It’s not just the warm weather that had folks hitting the course.

The Masters having just finished up was another reason many were out trying to sink some putts.

“[They’re] seeing the golf, seeing the green grass, then coming out as the warm weather happens to hit,” Martinchek said.

Martinchek said the past week was incredibly busy.

With temperatures expected to be as high as 90 in the coming days, he didn’t expect things to slow up.

“Good Friday is a good base for us to get everything up and running like we did this year and Good Friday was really busy, even Easter,” Martinchek said.

Martinchek said the course has to shut down over the winter a lot.

This year, he said it was open at least once every month.

“Twelve months out of the year is pretty good,” Martinchek said.

For golfers like Curtis, that’s a good thing, just like Thursday’s weather.

“I just love this,” she said. “It’s a great way to get out in the air. I love being out in this fresh air.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said record warmth is on the way again for Friday, and some rain...
Technical Discussion: Summer-like, record-setting warmth continues!
Avon burglary suspects could have connections to organized crime group: police
Burglaries in Avon, Farmington may be the work of organized crime group

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said record warmth is on the way again for Friday, and some rain...
Technical Discussion: Summer-like, record-setting warmth continues!
Coast Guard warns of dangerously cold water
Coast Guard warns of dangerously cold water, even as temperatures start to heat up
Coast Guard warns of dangerously cold water
VIDEO: Coast Guard warns of dangerously cold water
Bruce Meade.
Simsbury man arrested for sending threatening messages to UConn