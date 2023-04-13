Warm weather has golf courses gearing up for a busy weekend

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - Sunshine and warm temperatures this week had golfers itching to hit the links.

It also had courses across the state gearing up for a busy weekend.

There was only one way to describe the past week at Blackledge Country Club in Hebron.

“Extra busy,” explained John Martinchek, assistant golf professional, Blackledge Country Club.

The sunshine and fresh cut grass was the perfect combination for golfers.

“People will be calling all day to come out [Thursday] afternoon,” Martinchek said.

Joan Curtis of Vernon said she plays in the lady’s league at Blackledge.

“The league starts in April,” Curtis said. “Some years we can play, some years we can’t play.”

She described herself as a native New Englander who knows all too well how lucky she is to be golfing in April.

“We have had snow on Mother’s Day in May, so Mother Nature is really the ruler here,” Curtis pointed out.

It’s not just the warm weather that had folks hitting the course.

The Masters having just finished up was another reason many were out trying to sink some putts.

“[They’re] seeing the golf, seeing the green grass, then coming out as the warm weather happens to hit,” Martinchek said.

Martinchek said the past week was incredibly busy.

With temperatures expected to be as high as 90 in the coming days, he didn’t expect things to slow up.

“Good Friday is a good base for us to get everything up and running like we did this year and Good Friday was really busy, even Easter,” Martinchek said.

Martinchek said the course has to shut down over the winter a lot.

This year, he said it was open at least once every month.

“Twelve months out of the year is pretty good,” Martinchek said.

For golfers like Curtis, that’s a good thing, just like Thursday’s weather.

“I just love this,” she said. “It’s a great way to get out in the air. I love being out in this fresh air.”

