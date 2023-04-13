Waterbury police seek tractor trailer driver following significant damage to hydrant, water main
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer driver is being sought after a fire hydrant was struck in Waterbury last month.
Waterbury police posted surveillance photos to its Facebook page on Thursday.
They said the incident happened on March 6 around 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of Cherry and Vine streets.
“The accident resulted in a water main break and significant damage to the fire hydrant,” police said.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.