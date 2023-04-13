Contests
Woman who ‘drove all over the road’ on flat tires was drunk, Naugatuck police say

By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A report about a driver smashing into a guard rail led to the drunk driving arrest of a woman in Naugatuck.

Naugatuck police charged 38-year-old Kimberly Marie Anderson of Cheshire with driving under the influence and failure to drive in a proper lane.

Kimberly Marie Anderson was charged with drunk driving after reports said she was 'driving all...
Kimberly Marie Anderson was charged with drunk driving after reports said she was 'driving all over the road' on flat tires in Naugatuck, police said.(Naugatuck police)

They said they received a report of someone “driving all over the road” on Tuesday.

“It was reported that the accused also struck guard rail and has flat tires,” police wrote in a news release. “Officers began checking area and located the vehicle at the Citgo Gas Station.”

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street.

“[It] was determined that accused was intoxicated,” police said.

Anderson was arrested and processed.

Police said she was later released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 27.

