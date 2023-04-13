Woman who ‘drove all over the road’ on flat tires was drunk, Naugatuck police say
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A report about a driver smashing into a guard rail led to the drunk driving arrest of a woman in Naugatuck.
Naugatuck police charged 38-year-old Kimberly Marie Anderson of Cheshire with driving under the influence and failure to drive in a proper lane.
They said they received a report of someone “driving all over the road” on Tuesday.
“It was reported that the accused also struck guard rail and has flat tires,” police wrote in a news release. “Officers began checking area and located the vehicle at the Citgo Gas Station.”
Police said they conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street.
“[It] was determined that accused was intoxicated,” police said.
Anderson was arrested and processed.
Police said she was later released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 27.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.