50th Cherry Blossom Celebration begins Sunday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Sunday will be the 50th Cherry Blossom Celebration at the historic Wooster Square in New Haven.

The Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Committee will be hosting the celebration.

Each year the cherry blossom trees bloom at different times based on the weather from late winter into early spring.

The goal is for people to come out and enjoy the beauty of the park and the blossoms.

Local artists, live bands, over 15 food carts and trucks, and beautiful scenery will be available to enjoy!

“You can visit historicwoosterssquare.org for parking recommendations, for a full lineup if you have questions about the day. Just bring a camping chair or a blanket and just be ready to have a really good time,” Charlotte Eliscu, Cherry Blossom Festival Committee Member.

The festival begins this Sunday between 12:00 pm and 4:30 pm.

The weather will be in the lower sixties.

