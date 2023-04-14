Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

50th Cherry Blossom Celebration begins Sunday

Cherry Blossom Festival held in New Haven
By Jill Gilardi and Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Sunday will be the 50th Cherry Blossom Celebration at the historic Wooster Square in New Haven.

The Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Committee will be hosting the celebration.

Each year the cherry blossom trees bloom at different times based on the weather from late winter into early spring.

The goal is for people to come out and enjoy the beauty of the park and the blossoms.

Local artists, live bands, over 15 food carts and trucks, and beautiful scenery will be available to enjoy!

“You can visit historicwoosterssquare.org for parking recommendations, for a full lineup if you have questions about the day. Just bring a camping chair or a blanket and just be ready to have a really good time,” Charlotte Eliscu, Cherry Blossom Festival Committee Member.

The festival begins this Sunday between 12:00 pm and 4:30 pm.

The weather will be in the lower sixties.

50th Cherry Blossom Festival in New Haven

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Kimberly Marie Anderson was charged with drunk driving after reports said she was 'driving all...
Woman who ‘drove all over the road’ on flat tires was drunk, Naugatuck police say
car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain showers are expected to impact the weekend after today's...
Technical Discussion: A cooler weekend with rain showers...
Keeping pets safe from heat stroke
Tips on keeping your pets cool as temperatures rise
Marlborough woman to run Boston Marathon
Marlborough woman running Boston Marathon in memory of her nephew
Police investigate string of gas station robberies
VIDEO: Police investigate string of gas station robberies