Brazen crimes involving vehicles continue, Pickup trucks targeted

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Thieves are looking for every opportunity across the state.

Woodbridge Police posted a video on Facebook asking for help identifying the criminals responsible for stealing a catalytic converter.

Police said one of the suspects brandished what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at the victim prior to fleeing in an awaiting vehicle.

Thursday morning in Farmington, residents like Tom woke up with their vehicles broken into.

“I woke up this morning to a smashed window and a file box taken out of my truck. I don’t know if they mistook it for a laptop or what, but my neighbor brought it back a couple hours later down the street,” Tom said.

Tom said he never heard the glass break, and his ring doorbell never picked up the criminal.

“What can you do? Things happen. I woke up thinking it was a bad day, and it was a bad day when you see the glass all over the ground,” Tom added.

Farmington Police say thieves are specifically targeting pickup trucks.

Berlin Police have also dealt with pickup truck break-ins.

They say, since Monday, there have been 8 incidents where criminals have broken the windows of pickup trucks to get inside.

Police provided security pictures of a person in all black breaking into a Chevrolet truck.

On Monday April 10th the Berlin Police Department received numerous reports of vehicles being broken into overnight (Berlin Police Department)

8 pickup trucks of various makes have been entered by breaking a window, primarily in the western portions on Berlin. (Berlin Police Department)

Glastonbury Police have also posted to Facebook warning residents about pickup truck break-ins happening in surrounding towns.

Police everywhere are warning drivers to avoid leaving keys, valuables, or any kind of weapons inside their vehicles, even if the doors are locked.

