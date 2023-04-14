Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Three juveniles charged after crashing stolen car into Meriden home

Ring camera footage shows three juveniles crash a stolen car into a Meriden home.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Three juveniles are facing charges after they crashed a stolen car into a Meriden home.

Police said it happened Friday afternoon near the intersection of Harrison Street at Elm Street. Officers responded around 12:45 p.m.

Officers learned the crashed vehicle had been stolen out of Wallingford earlier Friday.

Before hitting the house, police said the juvenile driver hit another car that was driving on Elm Street. That driver suffered minor injuries.

“The stolen vehicle fled south on Elm Street after striking the other vehicle and traveled through the intersection of Elm Street at Harrison Street without stopping,” Meriden police said.

The young driver then slammed into the house.

Three juveniles then got out of the car and fled the scene, said police.

“All three males were apprehended and taken into custody a short time later at which time it was determined that all three males were juveniles,” police said.

Nobody inside the home was hurt at the time of the crash, authorities said. The house was heavily damaged.

Authorities said the juveniles were charged with interfering, reckless endangerment, larceny (motor vehicle) and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Meriden police said in addition, “numerous other motor vehicle charges have been charged.”

The driver will be admitted to a juvenile detention center and the other two juveniles were released to their parents, police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Kimberly Marie Anderson was charged with drunk driving after reports said she was 'driving all...
Woman who ‘drove all over the road’ on flat tires was drunk, Naugatuck police say
car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items

Latest News

A spring fest, cherry blossom festival & brick fest live
Family Friday: A spring fest, cherry blossom festival & brick fest live
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain showers are expected to impact the weekend after today's...
Technical Discussion: A cooler weekend with rain showers...
Ring camera footage shows three juveniles crash a stolen car into a Meriden home.
VIDEO: Juveniles crash stolen car into Meriden home, flee the scene
State recruiting lifeguards for the summer
VIDEO: State recruiting lifeguards for the summer