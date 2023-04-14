CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Three juveniles charged after crashing stolen car into Meriden home

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Three juveniles are facing charges after they crashed a stolen car into a Meriden home.

Police said it happened Friday afternoon near the intersection of Harrison Street at Elm Street. Officers responded around 12:45 p.m.

Officers learned the crashed vehicle had been stolen out of Wallingford earlier Friday.

Before hitting the house, police said the juvenile driver hit another car that was driving on Elm Street. That driver suffered minor injuries.

“The stolen vehicle fled south on Elm Street after striking the other vehicle and traveled through the intersection of Elm Street at Harrison Street without stopping,” Meriden police said.

The young driver then slammed into the house.

Three juveniles then got out of the car and fled the scene, said police.

“All three males were apprehended and taken into custody a short time later at which time it was determined that all three males were juveniles,” police said.

Nobody inside the home was hurt at the time of the crash, authorities said. The house was heavily damaged.

Authorities said the juveniles were charged with interfering, reckless endangerment, larceny (motor vehicle) and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Meriden police said in addition, “numerous other motor vehicle charges have been charged.”

The driver will be admitted to a juvenile detention center and the other two juveniles were released to their parents, police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.