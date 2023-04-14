Contests
Route 6 in Plymouth reopens following overnight crash

An overnight crash is under investigation in Plymouth.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - An overnight crash is under investigation in Plymouth.

Police responded to Route 6 at Harwinton Avenue for a collision around 10 p.m.

The roadway was closed shortly thereafter, according to police. It has since reopened.

Damaged vehicles and crime scene tape were visible when Channel 3 crews arrived at the scene.

Mutual aid responded to the scene from surrounding towns, according to Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Officials have not said if anyone was hurt in the collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

