Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Family Friday: A spring fest, cherry blossom festival & brick fest live

A spring fest, cherry blossom festival & brick fest live
By WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Spring is in full swing and despite the summer-like weather, it’s a great weekend to enjoy these seasonal celebrations!

50th Anniversary Cherry Blossom Festival

  • Sunday, April 16
  • Wooster Square Park, New Haven
  • 12:00pm – 4:30pm
  • Live music, food trucks & fun for the family

Spring Fest 2023

  • April 15 & 16
  • Meadowbrook Gardens, New Milford
  • 10:00am – 3:00pm
  • Garden talks, food trucks, kids’ activities, baby goats & more

Brick Fest Live

  • April 15 & 16
  • CT Convention Center, Hartford
  • Over a million bricks on display & for play

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Kimberly Marie Anderson was charged with drunk driving after reports said she was 'driving all...
Woman who ‘drove all over the road’ on flat tires was drunk, Naugatuck police say
car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items

Latest News

A spring fest, cherry blossom festival & brick fest live
FAMILY FRIDAY: A spring fest, cherry blossom festival & brick fest live
family friday
FAMILY FRIDAY: Getting into the 'spring' of things
Robot helps children with autism
Great Kids: SMSA seniors team up to get robot that helps children with autism
Easter weekend activities
Family Friday: Easter weekend activities