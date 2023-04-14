Family Friday: A spring fest, cherry blossom festival & brick fest live
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Spring is in full swing and despite the summer-like weather, it’s a great weekend to enjoy these seasonal celebrations!
50th Anniversary Cherry Blossom Festival
- Sunday, April 16
- Wooster Square Park, New Haven
- 12:00pm – 4:30pm
- Live music, food trucks & fun for the family
- April 15 & 16
- Meadowbrook Gardens, New Milford
- 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Garden talks, food trucks, kids’ activities, baby goats & more
- April 15 & 16
- CT Convention Center, Hartford
- Over a million bricks on display & for play
