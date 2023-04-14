Group pushes for return of CT’s child tax rebate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A group is pushing for the child tax rebate to return in Connecticut.

Last summer, thousands of parents received a check of up to $250 per child.

Lawmakers have been working on the state’s budget.

Friday morning, a group called the Connecticut Child Tax Credit Coalition planned a news conference to urge the state to send checks once again to parents.

Last year, parents were eligible for up to $250 dollars per child for a maximum of three children under the age of 18.

To be eligible for the full amount, a single or married person who files tax returns separately had to make less than $100,000. A married couple that files jointly had to make less than 200,000.

Child advocate groups such as Connecticut’s United Way said they would like to see the child tax credit become permanent.

Advocates said they would also like to see it increased to $600 per child.

Last year, All Republicans in the state House of Representatives voted against the budget, and only two Senate Republicans supported it.

During hearings, Republican lawmakers argued that not all Connecticut residents had children.

Advocates for the child tax credit planned to meet in Hartford Friday at 10 a.m. to push for the program to continue.

Last year, more than 230,000 parents applied for the rebate.

Those applications represented more than 360,000 children.

Elected officials have praised the success of the 2022 Child Tax Rebate.

