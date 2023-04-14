Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Lawmakers to debate whether to cut taxes on retirees

State lawmakers will debate whether to cut taxes on retirees.
By Cassidy Williams and Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State lawmakers will debate whether to cut taxes on retirees.

A proposed bill would change how retirement income is taxed in Connecticut.

The Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee was scheduled to have a public hearing on that and other bills on Friday. The hearing was set for 10 a.m. on Friday.

Before that, a group of legislators and advocates scheduled a press conference to show support for it.

Currently, if an individual retiree makes one penny over $75,000 a year, they are ineligible for the tax exemption on retirement income.

For a married couple, it is $100,000.

That’s called a “tax cliff.”

The bill would instead create a phased-out approach so that more retirees would be eligible for the exemptions.

It would apply to things like pension and annuity income and IRAs.

For those who aren’t retirees, the bill would still impact them.

That’s because it is a part of a larger bill that changes several things, including adjusting certain personal income tax rates.

The bill is 41 pages long, and it’s sure to undergo more changes as it works its way through the legislature.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Kimberly Marie Anderson was charged with drunk driving after reports said she was 'driving all...
Woman who ‘drove all over the road’ on flat tires was drunk, Naugatuck police say
car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items

Latest News

Elected officials have praised the success of the 2022 Child Tax Rebate.
Group pushes for return of CT’s child tax credit
retiree taxes file
VIDEO: Lawmakers to debate whether to cut taxes on retirees
child tax credit wfsb file
VIDEO: Group pushes for return of child tax credit
Hartford mayoral candidate forum
Candidates running for Hartford mayor speak at forum