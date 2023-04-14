Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Brain of Louisville bank mass shooting suspect to be tested for CTE

Five people have died following a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank. (Source: CNN/WDRB/WAVE/WLKY)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The brain of Louisville bank shooting suspect Connor Sturgeon will be tested for a degenerative brain disease called CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

The family’s attorney confirmed that Sturgeon’s father told him that Sturgeon’s brain is being tested, WAVE reported

A family friend said the family and the Kentucky state medical examiner wanted to have the testing done.

The process has begun, and results are expected in a few weeks.

CTE is degeneration of the brain caused by repeated trauma to the head. Diagnosis is made by studying sections of the brain.

Sturgeon’s friend said he had three significant concussions while playing football and basketball in the eighth and ninth grades.

He said high school classmates even called him “Mister Concussion.”

Five people were killed in Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank. Eight others were wounded, one of them critically.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Kimberly Marie Anderson was charged with drunk driving after reports said she was 'driving all...
Woman who ‘drove all over the road’ on flat tires was drunk, Naugatuck police say
car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items

Latest News

Elected officials have praised the success of the 2022 Child Tax Rebate.
Group pushes for return of CT’s child tax credit
Route 6 Plymouth crash
Route 6 in Plymouth reopens following overnight crash
President Joe Biden talks about Ireland's legacy in Thursday's remarks.
Biden delivers remarks at Ireland's parliament
stage show at science center
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: A live stage show
staying cool during hot weather - WFSB
VIDEO: Another hot April day on tap