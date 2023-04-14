Marlborough woman running in Boston Marathon for her late nephew

(WFSB) - Marathon Monday is just around the corner.

Thousands will be in Boston on Patriots Day, grinding out 26.2 miles.

They will be hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street.

A woman in Marlborough will also be running, thinking of her 5-year-old nephew every step of the way.

For Marta Amor-Baker, Boston Marathon training has been a grueling challenge.

She runs around Glastonbury. Eyewitness News joined her on Friday.

It’s her last run before Marathon Monday.

Every mile. Every step, Marta’s marathon motivation is Jonah.

“He just lit up a room. When he walked in, he was full of life and joy. And he made us all better,” said Marta.

Jonah was Marta’s nephew.

“He had a seizure one Saturday morning and shortly after that it was found he had this brain tumor called ETMR,” said Marta.

Embryonal tumor with multilayer rosettes, or EMTR. It’s an extremely rare and aggressive pediatric brain tumor.

Jonah was just 2 when he was diagnosed. He passed away in 2021 at just 5 years old.

His last name, Amor, means love.

There’s plenty of love from Marta.

“What is it about Jonah that made him so special, where you said I’m going to run the Boston Marathon for Jonah?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Jonah was the love of our lives and a very special boy. He came into our lives for a reason. And hopefully we can help because of Jonah find a cure for ETMR,” Marta said.

That’s why Marta’s running: to raise awareness about ETMR and raise money for a cure.

So far Marta and her team have collected more than $72,000.

That’ll go to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

“What do you think you’ll feel when you do cross that finish line?” asked Eyewitness News.

“I’m gonna feel amazing grateful and loved. I know Jonah’s with me,” said Marta. “It will mean the world to me. It will mean the world to me.”

If you want to help Marta with her fundraising goal, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.