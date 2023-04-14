Officer hurt pursuing shooting suspect

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An officer suffered injuries while in pursuit of a shooting suspect in Bridgeport, police reported.

An incident was first reported around 6:10 p.m. Thursday at Seaside Park. The report said shots were fired from the West Beach area.

Bridgeport police said they immediately converged on the area and on-scene reports indicated initially that two people were struck by gunfire in their “lower extremities.”

Officers said they called for medics to respond to the area and provided a description of the shooting suspects to other responding units.

Additional reports indicated that a third victim with a gunshot wound was located near the entrance of West Beach while possibly another was found near the bathhouse.

Police said they were able to immediately apprehend one suspect in the area and recover a firearm.

They continued to search the surrounding areas for others that were involved. They said they had a description of a vehicle.

Officers reported that they eventually found the vehicle and pursued it until its driver lost control and crashed at the intersections of Railroad Avenue and Columbia Street.

One suspect was taken into custody and another firearm was recovered, police said.

An officer who pursued the suspect’s vehicle was hurt, but the injuries were not serious.

Those who suffered gunshot wounds also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation continues.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.