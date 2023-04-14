People flock to the beach to enjoy the warm weather

MADISON, CT (WFSB) - People flocked to the beach Thursday to enjoy the unusually warm weather.

People took advantage of the warm weather at Hammonasset Beach State Park.

It’s in the upper 70s along the shoreline and the record-breaking warmth inland has drawn a lot of people to the beach.

If you really want to cool off, you can take a dip in the water, but not everyone is ready to get in.

While it’s great to enjoy the beach ahead of schedule, remember that lifeguards aren’t on duty until Labor Day weekend on the weekends and 7 days a week after June 19th.

DEEP stresses that parents watch their children because it only takes seconds for a child to drown.

Austin Hall, the director of beach recreation and senior services for the town of Madison, recommends beach goers wear sunscreen, that they’re apply often, and to stay hydrated.

Beach day in April

