Ridgefield man who pinned officer in Capitol riots sentenced to more than 7 years in prison

Patrick Edward McCaughey III faces charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain...
Patrick Edward McCaughey III faces charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.(CNN Newsource)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFSB) – A Ridgefield man who pinned an officer during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, was sentenced to 90 months in prison for felony and misdemeanor charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.

McCaughey was caught on video pushing up against officer Daniel Hodges with a police shield.

He was charged together with eight other suspects.

According to officials, McCaughey was charged with seven felony charges of:

  • Three counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, including one involving a dangerous weapon
  • One count of obstruction of an official proceeding
  • One count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder
  • One count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
  • One count of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

He was also charged with two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds.

“In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000,” the U.S. Dept. of Justice said.

McCaughey was arrested on January 19, 2021, in South Salem, New York, officials said.

