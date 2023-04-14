State employees to receive average of $1,300 in hero pay

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Legislators have approved $49,000,000 for more than 35,000 state employees.

These payments are more than those given to private sector workers.

“There was panic, complete and total fear. Kids got worse, staff got worse,” said Darnell Ford, Direct Care Worker.

Darnell works with children at a psychiatric hospital.

He came to work every day during the pandemic. He’s a state worker who is getting a bonus.

On Wednesday, lawmakers approved a second round of pandemic bonuses for state employees.

The average award will be $1,300 and includes workers from State Police, the National Guard, UConn Health Center, DCF, and more.

The first round was for those who work in the private sector.

“There were some computer issues when I went to apply so I sent it again and I assumed they got it, it looked like it went through,” said Anissa Flanigan, Healthcare Worker.

Anissa worked every day during the pandemic. She does mammograms’ for a company in Enfield.

When she heard the state was giving pandemic pay to private sector workers, she applied.

But apparently, it didn’t go through and Anissa didn’t get her pay.

65,000 private sector workers did get bonuses of $1000, but the average payment to others was $680.

Why did state employees get more than those in the private sector?

“We decided as a legislature to support the private sector because we believe that anybody who worked during the pandemic should receive some recognition, not just from the state, but we also think they should have received some bonuses from their employers,” said Sen. Cathy Osten, D, Baltic.

Annisa says her employer gave employees a bonus.

While there were some problems with the pandemic payments for private sector workers, payments to state workers should be a little easier.

Since they work for the state, many of these payments can be made electronically.

Channel 3 is told these payments will be made between now and June 30th.

