State in need of lifeguards with deadline less than a month away

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - With temps in the 90s expected on Friday, it’ll feel like a beach day.

That meant plenty of people planned to head to the shore to cool off.

The state is looking for those willing to work there.

A push to recruit lifeguards extended to Silver Sands State Park in Milford.

As of Friday, it was “swim at your own risk.” The state said it starts staffing lifeguards at its swimming areas on Memorial Day Weekend.

So, while it has a little time, it said it is looking for strong swimmers who want to work outside.

LT. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, those with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and some of its summer lifeguards spent Friday morning at Silver Sands.

In order to keep beach goers and swimmers safe, the state needs lifeguards. In fact, Channel 3 was told that as of Friday, it was about halfway there to the 110 lifeguards it needs to be fully staffed each summer.

First, candidates need to be at least 16 years old and strong swimmers, specifically able to swim 550 yards (about 22 laps in a pool) in 10 minutes, along with being able to run a 10-minute mile.

They would need to be able to dive down 10 to 12 feet to retrieve someone who is 160 pounds.

The job pays $20 an hour and the state said it’s been using social media to recruit, along with reaching out to schools with swim teams, to look for those who might be interested.

Channel 3 was told that last summer, Connecticut state park lifeguards responded to 65 emergencies.

If state parks are not fully staffed, it will have to be “swim at your own risk,” something the state said it would like to avoid.

“When we’re short staffed, we don’t have as many eyes, and when we don’t have as many eyes, we can’t see everything, we can’t respond to every emergency,” said Elyse Boothroyd, lifeguard supervisor. “So, having all the positions filled at the state park, allows us to make sure everyone is safe outside and in the water.”

Anyone who is interested or knows someone fits those qualifications can head here.

The deadline to get the application in is May 11.

