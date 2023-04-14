Contests
Sunny weather brings diners outdoors

In Connecticut, a bright sunny day in April brings dinner outdoors.
By Hector Molina and Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Restaurants like Max Burger have been keeping a close eye on the forecast all week.

“Our eyes light up. We know we have to get the patio ready. We know there’s going to be outdoor dining. People are ready to get out after somewhat of a winter,” said Douglas Kelly, General Manager, Max Burger. “When the weather is good, people start coming out.”

Tonight, Steven Bridgman is just a customer enjoying the good weather and good food.

But he also works in the restaurant business and knows the benefits of outdoor dining from both sides.

“It expands our capacity by like twice the amount we normally have. A lot more guests, more people out, more money, it’s just a good vibe, you know,” said Steven.

But the vibe may be different on Lasalle Rd. this summer.

The road, which is home to a significant amount of restaurants, has gone back to two-way traffic, after being a one-way to allow for more patio space during the pandemic.

Restaurants like Bricco will still have the extended patios this summer but on a smaller scale.

“The Patios will come out the second week of May for the street patios. The patios are looking a bit smaller this year for the street patterns, but we’ll adjust and see how it goes.”

