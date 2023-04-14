Suspects in U-Haul van possibly linked to several gas station robberies

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A U-Haul van was used in a gas station robbery that happened in Berlin, and the suspects may be connected to robberies in Meriden and Vernon.

Berlin police reported that two suspects who wore ski masks entered a Citgo gas station on the Berlin Turnpike around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

They said the suspects pointed a firearm at the clerk and stole an unknown amount of cash from the cash register. They fled north on the Berlin Turnpike into Newington in the van.

“The information was quickly broadcast and Newington police spotted and engaged in a brief pursuit with the suspect vehicle ending on a dead end street with the suspects fleeing into a wooded area on foot,” Berlin police said. “Officers from Berlin, Newington, New Britain, West Hartford and state police responded and set up a perimeter and the area was searched with K9 units and a drone but the suspects were not located.”

The U-Haul vehicle was seized as evidence, according to Berlin police.

The clerk was not injured during that incident.

The same suspects may have been involved in at least two robberies before the case, Berlin police said.

In Meriden, police confirmed that suspects hit the Valero station on East Main Street during the early morning hours of Friday. Cigarettes and a small amount of cash were taken. However, police could not confirm if a U-Haul vehicle was involved.

“I can not confirm that as I have no information on that at this time,” said Lt. Darrin McKay, Meriden police. “Naturally our robbery is under investigation.”

A Valero station was also hit in Vernon.

That one was reported around 10 p.m. on Thursday. Vernon police said the suspects entered the station on Talcottville Road.

“The suspects displayed a handgun, stole money, cigarettes, and fled prior to officer’s arrival,” Vernon police said. “No injuries were reported.”

Again, police could not confirm the use of a U-Haul van in that case.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Berlin police at 860-828-7080 or Vernon police at 860-729-6406.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.