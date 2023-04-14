Contests
Tips on keeping your pets cool as temperatures rise

Keeping pets safe from heat stroke
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - We’re not alone in feeling this sudden heat. You may see that your four-legged friends are panting a little more than usual.

With spring here and summer just around the corner, the dog parks are going to be a little more packed from time to time.

Eyewitness News spent some time with Archie and Winnie’s owners, and they shared how they keep their furry friends cool in these hot temperatures.

“We just make sure we bring water, she’s got her own water, I’ve got mine and we use the shade when we can,” said Cathryn Burke, dog owner.

If there’s one thing Winnie and Archie love, it’s the dog park.

“I can’t say dog park,” Burke said. “I have to spell it to my husband because she knows it.”

This doggie duo knew something was different today. It was hot.

Their owners made sure to come prepared.

“I got this online it was wonderful because it doesn’t leak and you just squeeze it,” said Burke.

We’ve only had two consistent days of temps in the 80s and already Pieper Veterinary Clinic in Middletown has treated a dog for heat stroke.

“It’s scary it’s happening so early already,” said Dr. Elizabeth Molinet.

Molinet said most pet owners focus on the heat outside but the beagle the clinic treated was inside when its body temperature reached 107.

“The dog was just in a room in the house, that didn’t have as great ventilation, have a lot of direct sunlight and that room in the house heated up and the dog wasn’t able to properly cool itself down,” Molinet said.

So how can you keep your best friend safe?

Molinet said bring water wherever you go, make sure your dog has access to shade, and know your dog’s breed. Those cute scrunchy noses sometimes have a harder time breathing.

“If it’s in a hot room or a hot car or your outside and a dog is panting excessively and not stopping then that’s something to pay attention to,” said Molinet.

When you’re out with your dog, Molinet said look out for ongoing panting and if the dog’s gums are bruised or discolored, those are clear signs your dog may be having a heat stroke.

“If you’re concerned at any point better to be safe than sorry and go to your veterinarian,” said Molinet.

On days like today Archie and Winnie are playing one second and sunbathing the next, but owners always need to keep an eye out if their pet’s behavior turns.

