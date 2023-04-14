Unseasonable, potentially record-breaking temps have folks scrambling to keep cool

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Potential record-breaking temperatures are on tap for most of the state on Friday.

Channel 3′s meteorologists predicted that some areas may reach 91 degrees.

The state received its first taste of unseasonably hot weather on Thursday. A record of 92 degrees was achieved at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, where records are kept. The previous record there was 86 degrees from 1977. For Bridgeport, the high of 79 set a record, which easily broke 74 from 1968.

It seems the peak of of the hot weather hits on Friday.

“Under a mostly sunny sky it will feel like summer again as temperatures [Friday] afternoon will be a degree or two warmer than [Thursday],” said meteorologist Scot Haney.

Experts recommended that people stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If anyone must be outdoors, they were urged to try to limit outdoor activity to the morning and evening. They should also try to rest often in shady areas so that their bodies have a chance to cool down.

For those who don’t have access to AC in their homes, shelters are available. People can call 211 for a list of cooling centers.

Folks should avoid direct sunlight, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, take cool showers or baths, and check on those most at-risk several times a day.

Animal advocates also wanted to remind people to not forget about pets.

They are very sensitive to the heat and need extra care and water. Owners should make sure they have access to AC as well, and not take them for long walks or let their paws touch hot pavement.

Unseasonably warm temperatures bring risks for some.

