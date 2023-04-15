Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following a shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri.(KMBC via CNN Newsource)
By KMBC
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - One person is dead, and four others were wounded following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened at a gas station at 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the person who died was an adult man and the four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was a child under the age of five.

It is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man tried to rob a homeowner on Maple Street in East Haven the morning of April 14.
Ring camera captures attempted robbery in East Haven
According to federal officials 22 kilos of narcotics, 200,000 bags of fentanyl, and $150,000...
Four charged following drug trafficking investigation in Waterbury
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday Apr. 15. Here's the 9 a.m....
Technical Discussion: Not As Hot For The Weekend! Our Dry Stretch Ends With Some Showers Expected Later Today...
Bruce Meade.
Simsbury man arrested for sending threatening messages to UConn
Rashad Smith, Christopher Rooche, and Leanna Phillips face charges in connection with a...
Officer hurt pursuing shooting suspect; 3 people charged

Latest News

A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say
Police blocked off Bridgeport Avenue in the area of Nells Rock Road.
Fire on Oliver Terrace closes roads in the area
Your Channel 3 Eyewitness News Saturday morning update.
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say