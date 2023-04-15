17-year-old girl dead, Two others transported after early morning incident in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been pronounced deceased in New London.

Police say they responded to the area of Jefferson Ave. and Buchanan Rd. at 3:09 a.m. after a report of an unresponsive female.

When officers and emergency assistance arrived, the female victim was transported to L+M Hospital for further medical treatment.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say, “Two other individuals were transported from the same location to the hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

The victim has not been identified by police as they notify next of kin.

The identities of the other two individuals are being withheld for the investigation.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department Detective Division at 860-447-1481.

