23-year-old dies after head-on motorcyle crash in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 23-year-old has died after he collided head-on with a car in Stamford.

Police say they responded to the 1500 block of High Ridge Rd. at around 7:27 p.m. on Friday.

Their investigation revealed that the 23-year-old, later identified as Julio Alexander Marconi Cahueque, was traveling southbound on High Ridge Rd. when he appeared to have crossed into the northbound lane and collided with the front end of a 2014 Honda Accord.

The impact caused Julio to be thrown from the motorcycle and off the roadway.

“The motorcycle then caught fire,” police said.

A good Samaritan that was driving by at the time of the crash attempted to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful.

The fire department put out the fire and Julio was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The operator of the Honda, identified as Rai Sanjeev, a 63-year-old Stamford resident did not report any injuries at the time of the collision,” police said.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.