33-year-old arrested after carjacking elderly female in Shelton

On 4-15-23, Shelton Police arrested 33 year old Francisco Delgado.
On 4-15-23, Shelton Police arrested 33 year old Francisco Delgado.(Shelton Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A 33-year-old man was arrested today after an officer on routine patrol noticed him operating a stolen vehicle.

The initial incident occurred on Friday when an elderly female went to the post office to use the drop mailbox.

As she did this, an unknown male, later identified as 33-year-old Francisco Delgado of Shelton, got into her backseat and asked for money.

The victim gave Delgado money, and he told her to exit the vehicle.

Delgado then drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was not hurt, and no weapon was displayed.

“Officers and detectives immediately began an investigation into this incident,” police say.

Police quickly identified Delgado as a suspect.

This morning, at 9:30 a.m., an officer on patrol observed the victim’s stolen vehicle on Howe Ave. being operated by Delgado.

The officer conducted surveillance on the vehicle and discovered it a short time later on Lakeview Ave.

Delgado and the officer then engaged in a foot pursuit.

Responding officers were able to apprehend Delgado in a wooded area by Roberts St.

Delgado is charged with robbery 3rd degree, theft of a motor vehicle, and interfering with an officer.

Delgado is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Derby Superior Court on 4-17-23.

