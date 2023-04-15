The bears are out in Avon, How to stay safe while enjoying the view

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Channel 3 viewer Emily M., who works in Avon, captured an adorable video of a family of bears looking for a snack.

Emily says she works in the area and caught a glimpse of a single bear by the garbage bins where she works.

Emily made sure to get into her car and honk her horn before taking her camera out to shoot the next moments.

DEEP says, “When you see a bear in close proximity to you, your first instinct should not be to take a photo or a video. The first priority should be getting to safety, and then, from a safe distance, try to scare the bear off.”

Emily did just that.

The bear population is growing in Connecticut, and although bears are amazing and intelligent animals, Connecticut is also a very densely populated state.

Because of this, DEEP says it is important to understand how to keep yourself and the bears of CT safe for co-habitation.

“It is critical for the health of our bear population, and for public safety, that residents understand the role they play in bear habituation. Habituated bears are bears that lose their natural fear of humans. Habituation often occurs when bears are exposed to human-sourced food – trash, birdseed, dogfood, etc. When this happens, bears lose their natural fear of humans, leading them to engage in increasingly dangerous behavior that can put them or the public at risk. This behavior can include breaking into homes, which happened nearly 70 times in Connecticut in 2022, and can also increase the likelihood of a bear getting hit by a motor vehicle; a bear harming a person or a pet; or even a bear being euthanized to protect the public.”

DEEP recommends reviewing these sources for more information on being bear aware, The Basics of Living with Black Bears, and BearWise.

Emily said this was an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her that brought her and her coworkers joy.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.