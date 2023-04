SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Police respond to a fire on 90 Oliver Terrace at Oak Ridge Waste & Recycling.

This fire occurred early Saturday morning.

Detours have been set up in the area of Nells Rock Road.

The roads are expected to be closed for a few hours.

Follow Channel 3 and refresh this page for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.