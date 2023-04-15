House of Heroes, volunteers help U.S. veterans with home repairs

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The House of Heroes kicked off its opening day for the 2023 season this morning.

The non-profit served Connecticut veterans in need of home repairs since 2012.

This morning repairs to homes began in West Haven and East Haven where a pair of veterans currently live.

From outside landscaping to inside cosmetic repairs, House of Heroes helped those who’ve served our country.

67-year-old U.S. Navy veteran Philip Whitworth and 76-year-old U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, Luther Barnes, received upgrades to their homes.

Sikorsky workers served as longtime volunteers in support of House of Heroes, and they will continue helping the cause.

Other volunteers include Quinnipiac students from two classes.

Over the years, veterans say they’re overwhelmed by the work volunteers provide.

This year, the non-profit hoped to serve 30 veterans.

Over the years, volunteers have helped 195 veterans to date.

