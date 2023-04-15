Contests
Man driving while wearing a ski mask engages police in a pursuit

A 36-year old man, Eugene Beaudreau, was arrested on Friday for reckless driving, criminal...
A 36-year old man, Eugene Beaudreau, was arrested on Friday for reckless driving, criminal impersonation, engaging police in a pursuit, etc.(Plainfield police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police conduced a motor vehicle stop of a black Mazda sedan traveling eastbound on Wauregan Road.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as 36-year old Eugene Beaudreau from Rogers, CT.

On Friday, Police observed Beaudreau driving with a ski mask on traveling over the center line on Shephard Hill Road.

The officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but Beaudreau ignored the signal and took off at a high rate of speed.

Beaudreau approached the intersection of Shephard Hill and Cady Lane passing two vehicles.

His car was located in a nearby driveway with a 16-year old in the passenger seat; Beaudreau left on foot.

Officers spoke with Beaudreau’s girlfriend who was not in the car at the time of the incident.

Police located him inside of a garage and then taken into custody.

He was advised of his Constitutional Rights and provided a false date of birth.

Beaudreau also had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear in the 1st degree.

He was charged with Criminal Impersonation, Engaging in Police Pursuit, etc.

Beaudreau is being held on a combined $85,000.00 bond

